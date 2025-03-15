New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy Sells 41,863 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.91.

Get New Gold alerts:

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.