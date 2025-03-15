New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy Sells 41,863 Shares

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$179,592.27.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.91.
About New Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.