Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 63.7% in February

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nippon Steel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NPSCY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.79. 21,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,080. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

