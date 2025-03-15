Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 130,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

