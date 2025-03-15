Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the February 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NMAI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,965. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $8,893,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 193,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 116,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.
