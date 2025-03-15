Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

