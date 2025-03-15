Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 206,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,426. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

In related news, VP David J. Lamb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $11,445.20. This represents a 78.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

