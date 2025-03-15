Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the February 13th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 59,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,574. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

