Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2025

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMERGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Omeros Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

