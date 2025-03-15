Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Omeros alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omeros

Omeros Stock Up 7.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.