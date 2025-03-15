OSB Group (LON:OSB) Announces Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 82.20 ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 18.78%.
OSB Group Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OSB opened at GBX 455.60 ($5.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.41. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 393.98.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
