Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXBRW remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About Oxbridge Re
