Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBRW remained flat at $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.