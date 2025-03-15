Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULD) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (NASDAQ:BULDGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BULD stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $21.39. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364. The stock has a market cap of $855,400.00, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF Company Profile

The Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF (BULD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics & 3D Printing index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to robotics and 3D printing. BULD was launched on May 4, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

