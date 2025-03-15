PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.900-0.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PD

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.