Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Paramount Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PARA
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.