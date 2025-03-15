Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

