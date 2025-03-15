Park National (NYSE:PRK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 50,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 52,416 shares.The stock last traded at $152.75 and had previously closed at $152.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target (down from $187.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Park National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRK

Park National Stock Up 2.1 %

Park National Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Park National by 31.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Park National by 13.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.