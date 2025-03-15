PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.51. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 17,368 shares changing hands.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 215,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 64.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

