PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as low as $6.51. PCM Fund shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 17,368 shares changing hands.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.
PCM Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund
PCM Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PCM Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.