Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Permex Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $347,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130 billion during the quarter. Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2,719.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

