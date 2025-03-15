PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,017 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

