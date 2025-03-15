Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,948,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,637,000 after acquiring an additional 119,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,656,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,799 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $633,469,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $446.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.73 and a 1 year high of $624.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

