Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,107,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 494,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 195,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 82,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,865. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

