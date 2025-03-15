PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,202 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $36.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.04 million, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.86.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
