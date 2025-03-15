PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $62.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.