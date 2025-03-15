PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $101.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
