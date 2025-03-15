Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $61,261,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 2,093,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.47.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,338.28. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,577. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $31.92 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

