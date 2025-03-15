Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

