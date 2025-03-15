Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 80,440 shares.The stock last traded at $81.64 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 1,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

