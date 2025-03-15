Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Mary Beth Fritz Sells 1,678 Shares

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

PBH stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

View Our Latest Report on PBH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.