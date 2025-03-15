Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) SVP Mary Beth Fritz Sells 1,678 Shares

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %
PBH stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
