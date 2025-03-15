PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Issues Earnings Results

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%.

PSQ Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of PSQH stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.21. PSQ has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

