PZ Cussons (OTCMKTS:PZCUY) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (OTCMKTS:PZCUY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.
PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.
