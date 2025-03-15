QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,134 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.58 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

