Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,600,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,197,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $576.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.43. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $249.58 and a 52-week high of $652.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
