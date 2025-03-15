Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, Zacks reports.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX opened at $0.30 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony James Culverwell acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at $45,142.65. The trade was a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gordon Dunn acquired 122,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,999.45. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 151,077 shares in the company, valued at $67,984.65. This represents a 423.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 777,777 shares of company stock worth $350,000. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

