Rareview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rareview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 137.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

