Rareview Capital LLC Buys 10,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rareview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

