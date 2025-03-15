Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

