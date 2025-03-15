Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $26.20 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,603,000 after buying an additional 249,351 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,458.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150,607 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,625,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,427,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

ESGU stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

