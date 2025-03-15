Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 5.5 %

RRR opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

