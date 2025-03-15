Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 56.0% in February

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Shares of RGTIW traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $9.79.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
