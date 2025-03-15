Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,670 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.