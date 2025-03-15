Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 227,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 390,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Rio2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 17.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

