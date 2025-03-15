Robert L. Scavo Sells 5,313 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Robert L. Scavo sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $81,979.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 668,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,875.58. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALHC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

