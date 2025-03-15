Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 385,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 181,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

