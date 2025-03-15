Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (COIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:COIW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5681 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 64.6% increase from Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 18,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368. Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.27.
About Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill COIN WeeklyPay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.