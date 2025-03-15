Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NVW) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 18th

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA NVW traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.
About Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.