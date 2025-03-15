Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NVW) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on March 18th

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1976 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA NVW traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

About Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF

The Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (NVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Nvidia stock (NVDA). NVW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

