Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2414 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 11.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TSW traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 11,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,991. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $51.91.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile
