Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2414 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a 11.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSW traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 11,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,991. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (TSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Tesla stock (TSLA). TSW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

