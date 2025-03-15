Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 175.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

