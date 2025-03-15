Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,232 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the airline’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LUV opened at $31.74 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

