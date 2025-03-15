Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,203,000 after buying an additional 79,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.79. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $239.78 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,064. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares valued at $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.