Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Grows By 63.7%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the February 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
