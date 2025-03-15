Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Grows By 68.4%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

AKAAF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

