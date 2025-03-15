Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 57.8%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.4 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock remained flat at $11.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
